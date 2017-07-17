Zigbee Enabled Devices Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2020

Global Zigbee Enabled Devices Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Zigbee Enabled Devices Market to Grow at 29.73% CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

ZigBee is a wireless and open global standard with added benefits such as low-cost, low-power wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) networks. The ZigBee standard is the only wireless technology that enables device-to-device communication and functions on Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) 802.15.4 physical radio specification in unsanctioned bands including 2.4 GHz, 900 MHz, and 868 MHz.

ZigBee operates on 802.15.4 specification, which was approved by the IEEE in 2003. The 802.15.4 standard is a packet-based radio protocol that enables device communication in a range of network configurations and is intended for low-cost, battery-operated devices. The battery life of ZigBee-enabled devices is extended for several years.

Leading Key Vendors of Zigbee Enabled Devices Market:

Atmel

Digi

Freescale Semiconductor

GreenPeak

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas

Other prominent vendors are:

AAC Technologies

Aclara Technologies

Autani

Computime

Energate

and more

For Sample PDF of Zigbee Enabled Devices Market Report visit- http://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10278289

Highlights of Report:

Growing membership base of ZigBee Alliance To Drive Zigbee Enabled Devices Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Threat from competing technologies Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Zigbee Enabled Devices Industry.

Government agencies and utilities shifting toward advanced metering infrastructure Is Trending For Zigbee Enabled Devices Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 56 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Zigbee Enabled Devices manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Zigbee Enabled Devices Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Zigbee Enabled Devices market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Zigbee Enabled Devices industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Zigbee Enabled Devices market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Zigbee Enabled Devices market before evaluating its feasibility. The Zigbee Enabled Devices market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

Get Full Report at $ 2500 (Single User License) at http://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/10278289