Zero-Calorie Sweetener Industry Driving Factors, Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends 2017-2021

Industry experts forecast the global Zero-Calorie Sweetener market to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the period 2017-2021

Consumers are purchasing products that have low sugar and calorie content to maintain a suitable body weight and avoid health problems such as obesity, high/low blood pressure, and tooth decay. Sweeteners are now becoming common in homes across the globe, appearing in many “sugar-free” or “diet” candies, cookies, and beverages. Players are thus using sweeteners across industries, including confectionery, bakery, beverages, cereal, ice cream, and dairy. Non-nutritive sweeteners, both low-calorie and zero-calorie variants, are replacing sugar and corn syrup in food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care products. Significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment and new technologies and the introduction of new crop varieties have resulted in increased zero-calorie sweetener production.

Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Segmentation by Application: Beverages, Food, Tabletop, Pharmaceuticals

Top Companies of Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market: Cargill, Cumberland Packing, Merisant,Tate & Lyle, SweetLeaf

Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Driver: Health benefits of zero-calorie sweeteners

Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Challenge: Lack of consumer trust in artificial zero-calorie sweeteners

Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market Trend: Demand for organic zero-calorie sweetener

Geographical Segmentation of Zero-Calorie Sweetener Market: Americas, APAC, EMEA

