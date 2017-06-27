X-Band Radar Market Thriving Worldwide Says New Report: Opportunities Rise For Stakeholders By 2022

Global X-Band Radar Market Report Is a Proficient and Detail Research on Latest Technological Advancements with Market Share Analysis of The Top Players In X-Band Radar Industry. This Report Provides Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based on the X-Band Radar Market Estimations along with Growth Factors and Investment Opportunities Worldwide.

The X-Band Radar Market is estimated at $3.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2022.

Increasing security concerns, rapid improvement in the commercial and defense sectors across the globe are the key driving factors of the global X band radar market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to obtain the highest growth in the X-band radar market. Need to counter the rising terrorist activities and various military equipment modernization programs are factors fueling the market in this region.

Key Players Leading X-Band Radar market:

Furuno Electric Company Limited

Japan Radio Company Limited

SAAB AB

Selex Es S.P.A

Kelvin Hughes Limited

And More. .

Geographically, X-Band Radar market report studies in Global market, especially in North America(US, Canada, Mexico), Europe(Germany, France, Italy, UK , Spain , Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand),and Rest of the World(Middle East, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt)

Products Covered in X-Band Radar Market Report:

Portable X-band Radars

Non-portable X-band Radars

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

And More.

Applications Covered in X-Band Radar Market Report:

Defense

Government

Commercial

And More.

No. of Pages: 176

