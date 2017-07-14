Worldwide Top 100 Manufacturers of Prepared Meats & Sausages Market 2017 Top Key Players, Driver, Outlook, Growth, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Research Forecast Report to 2022

The Global Top 100 Manufacturers of Prepared Meats & Sausages Worldwide latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Manufacturers of Prepared Meats & Sausages Worldwide Industry.

Note: Most people will be aware of some of the Major Prepared Meat and Sausage Manufacturers such as Campofrio Food Group, S.A., Olymel S.E.C./L.P., and Tulip Ltd

but this report looks at all 100 of the top companies – companies like –

Sofina Foods Inc. – a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Sofina Foods is one of the nations’ leading manufacturers of primary and further processed food products. The Company has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina Foods currently operates 18 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities and has over 4,800 employees.

Some Important Factors of Prepared Meats & Sausages Worldwide

The Milan, Italy headquartered cured meat specialist, Fratelli Beretta SpA has 22 factories, 1,326 employees and revenues of US $773.0 million.

Cranswick Plc supplies the United Kingdom’s top retailers, restaurants and food to go chains with a range of products including fresh pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, air dried bacon, continental meats and antipasti.

Kayem Foods, Inc. is the largest meat processor in New England, United States. The Company makes over 500 products under eight brand names. Carl Colson, is their Director of Corporate Procurement.

Franz Wiltmann GmbH & Co. KG processes 160 tons of meat per day and is one of the leading suppliers of smoked sausage, pates and ham delicacies across Germany and the European Union.

From their 18 production facilities, the John Morrell Food Group provides ham, lunchmeat, franks, smoked sausage, bacon and pepperoni to families across the United States through their retail and foodservice partners.

Gabriella Péterné Nagy is Plant Development Manager at Pick Szeged Zrt., Hungary’s leading meat company.

Chicago, United States headquartered, Peer Foods Group, Inc. generates sales of US $100.0 million from its primary business of cooking, smoking, and roasting all of the major proteins.

