Worldwide Top 100 Manufacturers of Generic Pharmaceuticals Market 2017: Trends, Strategies, Market Size, split by Region and Segment and Forecast Growth to 2021

The Global Top 100 Manufacturers of Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Worldwide latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Manufacturers of Generic Pharmaceuticals Worldwide Industry.

Get a PDF Sample @ https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10079264

Note: Most people will be aware of some of the Major Manufacturers of Generic Pharmaceuticals such as Krka, Lupin and Par Pharmaceutical but this report looks at all 100 of the top companies – companies like –

Polpharma – Founded over 80 years ago, Polpharma is among the top 20 generic drug manufacturers in the world. The Company employs more than 7,500 people in Poland and in international markets. Polpharma has 7 manufacturing plants in Poland, Russia and Kazakhstan and 7 research and development centres. Polpharma’s portfolio includes about 600 products and another 200 are being developed. The Company specialises in pharmaceutical preparations used in cardiology, gastroenterology and neurology. They actively operate in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Polpharma has sales of US$ 1 billion per year and is led by Maurice Chagnaud, CEO.

Browse more detail information about @ https://www.marketreportsworld.com/the-top-100-manufacturers-of-generic-pharmaceuticals-worldwide-10079264

Some Important Factors of Generic Pharmaceuticals Worldwide:

Zentiva, the generics business of the Sanofi Group, employs 6,000 people worldwide.

Jeff Watson is President, Global Generics at Apotex, the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

Željko Dudić is Director of Purchasing at Hemofarm, the leading generic pharmaceutical company in Serbia.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines in Bangladesh, currently produces more than 300 generic medicines which are available in well over 500 different presentations.

South African-based Aspen is ranked as the ninth largest generic company in the world.

Fresenius Kabi offers a broad range of intravenously administered generic drugs across a wide array of therapeutic categories: oncology drugs, anesthetics & analgesics, anti-infectives, critical care drugs.

Mumbai, India headquartered Sun Pharmaceutical’s consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending March 2015 are US$ 4.5 billion.

Since June 2015, Madrid headquartered manufacturer of generic injectable drugs, Genéricos Españoles, has been owned by Altan, a private, specialty pharmaceutical company based in Ireland.

There are many manufacturers of pharmaceuticals. This report profiles those with a focus on generics. These major companies have the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to identify patented products and make them available as a generic on the day of patent expiry. They manufacture multiple products in various dosage forms and in a wide variety of therapeutic classes and export them across the globe.

Profile information for each company in ‘The Top 100 Manufacturers Of Generic Pharmaceuticals Worldwide’ typically includes:

Company Contact Information – Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Address

Key Company Decision Makers – From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

Specialised fields such as Company Description, Ownership, Products, Therapeutic Focus, Year Established, Number of Employees and Revenue.

Report Target Market:

1) Pharmaceutical Companies

Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.

2) Suppliers

This report is perfect for suppliers of raw materials and equipment necessary for pharmaceutical production.

3) Distributors

‘The Top 100 Manufacturers of Generic Pharmaceuticals Worldwide’ is ideal for distributors of pharmaceuticals to identify all of the leading manufacturers with the best products and the widest ranges.