Worldwide Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2021: Focus on (Companies, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, Forecast)

The rental oilfield equipment is basically used for extraction of oil and gas from the reservoirs. End-users take such equipment on a rental basis to reduce the capital cost incurred.

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Drivers:

Development of unconventional oil and gas resources/hydrocarbon exploration

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Challenges:

Global downturn in oil industry and crude oil prices

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Trends:

Emerging offshore opportunities

Rising investment in patents

Advances in EOR technology

Key Vendors of Oilfield Equipment Rental Market:

Ensign Energy Services

Halliburton

Precision Drilling

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Product:

Drilling equipment

Pressure and control valves

Geographical Regions of Oilfield Equipment Rental Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Applications:

Onshore Oilfield Equipment Rental

Offshore Oilfield Equipment Rental

