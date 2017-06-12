Worldwide Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer (NMR) Market Report 2021: Latest Industrial Research with Competitive Scenario and Significant Growth Opportunities

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer (NMR) Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer (NMR) market. This report focuses on the major Types and Applications along with key player’s present for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer (NMR) market worldwide. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an analytical chemistry technique used in quality control and research for determining the content and purity of a sample as well as its molecular structure. For example, NMR can quantitatively analyze mixtures containing known compounds. For unknown compounds, NMR can either be used to match against spectral libraries or to infer the basic structure directly. Once the basic structure is known, NMR can be used to determine molecular conformation in solution as well as studying physical properties at the molecular level such as conformational exchange, phase changes, solubility, and diffusion. In order to achieve the desired results, a variety of NMR techniques are available.

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is also used to study the interaction of various molecules, the kinetics or dynamics of molecules and the composition of mixtures of biological or synthetic solutions or composites. The size of the molecules analyzed can range from a small organic molecule or metabolite, to a mid-sized peptide or a natural product, all the way up to proteins of several tens of kDa in molecular weight.

