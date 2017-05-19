Worldwide Automotive Torque Converter Market: New Research Highlights, Competition Trends and Updated Industry Growth Projections to 2022

Automotive Torque Converter Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Automotive Torque Converter market. Automotive Torque Converter Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Automotive Torque Converter is a fluid coupling that functions as a means of transferring power from the engine to the transmission. An Automotive Torque Converter is comprised of an impeller, turbine, stator, and front cover, these parts work in conjunction with one another to transfer power from the engine to the transmission by swirling fluid around. The impeller, which is sometimes referred to as the pump, is welded to the front cover, is not physically connected to the turbine, which drives the input shaft on the transmission. The front cover is bolted to the flex plate, and as it rotates the impeller, the increasing velocity of the transmission fluid transmits power to the turbine and transmission input shaft. This Automotive Torque Converter market report of 118 Pages speaks about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole Automotive Torque Converter industry.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies Mentioned in Automotive Torque Converter Market Research Report @ http://www.marketreportsworld.com/10316283

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes EXEDY, Yutaka Giken, Kapec, ZF, Valeo, Schaeffler, Aerospace Power, Punch Powertrain, Allison Transmission, Precision of New Hampton, Hongyu. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Type 1, Type 2, Type 3. Market Segment by Regions includes North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America, Middle East and Africa. Market Segment by Applications includes AT, CVT, Other,(like DCT).

Get Sample PDF of Automotive Torque Converter Market Report at- http://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/10316283

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Automotive Torque Converter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Highlights of Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Research Report: To show the Automotive Torque Converter market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application. Automotive Torque Converter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022. Describe Automotive Torque Converter Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Analyse the top manufacturers of Automotive Torque Converter Industry, with sales, revenue, and price. Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Torque Converter Market. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Torque Converter Industry, for each region. Analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Describe Automotive Torque Converter Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.