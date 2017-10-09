World’s Largest Manufacturer of Building Materials LafargeHolcim Announces Its CFO

A manufacturer of building material claims to be the largest in the world LafargeHolcim appointed Geraldine Picaud as Chief Financial Officer as well as the member of the Executive Committee. The present CFO Mr. Ron Wirahadiraksa has chosen to seek after circumstances outside the Group, he will connect to the group as well as give a smooth handover to Géraldine at the appropriate time.

From Essilor International, Geraldine Picaud joins the Group. Essilor International is the world’s driving ophthalmic optics organization recorded on the French CAC 40. Geraldine Picaud conveys to the Group 20 years of experience driving and changing Finance groups in mind-boggling, multinational organizations. She put in four years working for the ED&F Man aggregate in Winterthur, Switzerland, before joining Essilor International.

The Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim said that everyone excited to welcome Geraldine as part of the firm. Geraldine is a successful CFO has worked in the UK, US, France, and Switzerland. Geraldine Picaud is the perfect individual to join LafargeHolcim and drive the development in the company with a reputation in conveying business comes about inside complex worldwide business conditions. LafargeHolcim’s Board of Directors open way to offer thanks toward Ron for his huge responsibility regarding the Group.

LafargeHolcim is the main worldwide building materials and arrangements organization serving artisans, manufacturers, modelers and designers everywhere throughout the world. Gathering operations create bond, totals and prepared blend solid which are utilized as a part of building ventures extending from reasonable lodging and little, nearby tasks to the greatest, most in fact and compositionally difficult foundation ventures.