World’s Biggest Containership Record Created Again with Delivery of Madrid Maersk

Just fourteen days later the delivery of First containership delivery to surpass the 20,000 TEU mark, world’s largest containership record may have been broken with the transportation of the Madrid Maersk to Danish Shipping giant Maersk Line.

Corresponding to industry sources, Maersk Line took delivery of the 20,568 TEU Madrid Maersk from South Korea on Tuesday 11th April 2017. With ability to carry twenty-foot equivalent units.

Vessel known officially as the EEE Mark II, who is the first of Maersk’s second-generation Triple-E’s.

On Wednesday 12th April 2017, Maersk showed as “Underway Using Engine” by AIS data.

The ship will take on fuel at Russia where it believed to be headed before entering service between Asia and Europe.

The Madrid Maersk delivery has not confirmed publicly yet.

Maersk Line have not yet give any comment related to delivery of Madrid Maersk.