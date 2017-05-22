World Rice Bran Oil Market CAGR of 5.14% by 2017-2021: Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trend & Forecast

The Rice Bran Oil Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to clarify the forthcoming investment in the market. Global Rice Bran Oil market report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges and trends with impact analysis. Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017–2021 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the Rice Bran Oil industry. Experts forecast Global Rice Bran Oil Market is expected to grow at 5.14% CAGR during the period 2017-2021. Rice bran oil is an edible oil extracted from rice’s outer brown layer, which is known as rice bran. It contains 15%-20% oil by weight.

Rice Bran Oil Market Drivers:

Health benefits of rice bran oil

High smoke point and balance of fatty acids make rice bran oil a desirable choice for consumers

Competitive prices and longer shelf life in comparison to other oils

Rice Bran Oil Market Challenges:

Unestablished category

Perception barriers of consumers regarding rice bran oil color

Technical constraints

Rice Bran Oil Market Trends:

New players entering rice bran oil category

Increasing usage of rice bran oil for cosmetics

Burgeoning marketing initiatives

Initiatives taken to promote rice bran oil

Global Rice Bran Oil Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.

Key Vendors of Rice Bran Oil Market:

A.P. Refinery

Ricela Health Foods

Sethia Oils

Thai Edible Oil

Rice Bran Oil market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Rice Bran Oil manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Rice Bran Oil industry.

Geographical Regions of Rice Bran Oil Market:

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Rice Bran Oil Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Rice Bran Oil industry.

Rice Bran Oil Market by distribution channel:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Convenience stores

Food and drink specialty stores

Others

Rice Bran Oil Market by type:

Organic rice bran oil

Non-organic rice bran oil

Global Rice Bran Oil market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Rice Bran Oil industry before evaluating its possibility.