World Rice Bran Oil Market CAGR of 5.14% by 2017-2021: Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trend & Forecast

The Rice Bran Oil Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to clarify the forthcoming investment in the market. Global Rice Bran Oil market report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges and trends with impact analysis. Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017–2021 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the Rice Bran Oil industry. Experts forecast Global Rice Bran Oil Market is expected to grow at 5.14% CAGR during the period 2017-2021. Rice bran oil is an edible oil extracted from rice’s outer brown layer, which is known as rice bran. It contains 15%-20% oil by weight.
Rice Bran Oil Market Drivers:
- Health benefits of rice bran oil
- High smoke point and balance of fatty acids make rice bran oil a desirable choice for consumers
- Competitive prices and longer shelf life in comparison to other oils
Rice Bran Oil Market Challenges:
- Unestablished category
- Perception barriers of consumers regarding rice bran oil color
- Technical constraints
Rice Bran Oil Market Trends:
- New players entering rice bran oil category
- Increasing usage of rice bran oil for cosmetics
- Burgeoning marketing initiatives
- Initiatives taken to promote rice bran oil
Global Rice Bran Oil Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.
Key Vendors of Rice Bran Oil Market:
- A.P. Refinery
- Ricela Health Foods
- Sethia Oils
- Thai Edible Oil
Rice Bran Oil market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Rice Bran Oil manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Rice Bran Oil industry.
Geographical Regions of Rice Bran Oil Market:
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
Rice Bran Oil Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Rice Bran Oil industry.
Rice Bran Oil Market by distribution channel:
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Food and drink specialty stores
- Others
Rice Bran Oil Market by type:
- Organic rice bran oil
- Non-organic rice bran oil
Global Rice Bran Oil market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Rice Bran Oil industry before evaluating its possibility.