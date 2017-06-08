World Methanol Market Gearing For Spectacular Growth and Future Projections Till 2021

Methanol Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Methanol Industry for 2017-2021. Methanol Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Methanol globally.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Methanol Market:

Celanese

Methanex

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

SABIC

And More

One trend in market is focus of automotive manufacturers on reduction of carbon footprints by using biodiesels. The growth in the automotive sector is driven by the growth in the production of passenger vehicles, especially hybrid commercial vehicles. Increasing environmental regulations and pollution control measures are increasing the prominence of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which are driven by a combination of electric motor and internal combustion engines (ICEs). These vehicles are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and offer performance benefits such as increased acceleration and lower maintenance costs. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, these vehicles are being promoted by government agencies globally as they reduce the consumption of conventional fuels and do not cause noise and air pollution. Along with making the vehicles energy-efficient, manufacturers are focusing on using biodiesels such as methane as they weigh less than their synthetic counterparts and are green.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand for methanol from China. The global market for methanol is expected to reach $54.30 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.09% annually. China is a leading country in the global market. The demand for methanol and its derivatives in China has been rising progressively since the 1980s, as the country has embraced methanol as a clean transportation fuel. The low cost of methanol as compared with conventional fuels globally, is further encouraging methanol fuel blending. The process is gaining momentum in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China, primarily because methanol blends offer clean fuel benefits at a low cost. The adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel and the advantage associated with methanol being able to use alternative feedstocks such as coal and natural gas in countries like China, which have limited domestic oil reserves, are propelling the growth of the global market. Methanol is an ideal solution for China as it aids in meeting the country’s increasing fuel demand and strengthens its domestic energy economy.

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of Methanol Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

