World Marine Auxiliary Engine Market 2017-2021 Report with Key Vendors, Driver, Challenges & Trends, Vendor Landscape Analysis & Forecast to 2021

The Marine Auxiliary Engine Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to clarify the forthcoming investment in the market. Global Marine Auxiliary Engine market report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges and trends with impact analysis. Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017–2021 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the Marine Auxiliary Engine industry. Experts forecast Global Marine Auxiliary Engine Market is expected to grow at 2.96% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Report Covered:
- Opportunity of the Marine Auxiliary Engine market
- Market research methodology
- Market landscape
- Market segmentation by type
- Geographical segmentation
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Vendors landscape
- List of Exhibits
And continued…
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Drivers:
- Increase in seaborne trade
- Energy demand fueling growth of FPSO vessels
- Growth in LNG carriers driving demand for dual-fuel auxiliary engine
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Challenges:
- Stringent emission regulations
- Threat from shaft generators
- Slowdown in Chinese economy
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Trends:
- Emergence of turbochargers in marine auxiliary engines
- Waste heat recovery system in vessels
- Replacement of old ships
Key Vendors of Marine Auxiliary Engine Market:
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Doosan Infracore
- Wartsila
- Yanmar
Geographical Regions of Marine Auxiliary Engine Market:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Marine Auxiliary Engine industry.
Marine Auxiliary Engine Market by End-User:
- Commercial ships
- Leisure ships
