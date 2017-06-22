World K-12 International Schools Market 2020 Outlook -Trends, Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Exhibits, Leading Countries & Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis

K-12 International Schools
K-12 International Schools Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.48% by the period 2016-2020.

Key Vendors of K-12 International Schools Market:

  • Cognita Schools
  • GEMS Education
  • Maple Leaf Educational Systems
  • Nord Anglia Education

And many more…

K-12 International Schools Market Drivers:

  • Increase in enrollment of local students in international schools
  • Rise in student mobility and internationalization of education
  • Emergence of multinational corporations (MNCs) operating international schools

K-12 International Schools Market Challenges:

  • Existence of stringent government regulations
  • Shortage of quality teachers
  • Capacity constraints limiting expansion of international schools
  • Challenges arising in UK due to Brexit

K-12 International Schools Market Trends:

  • Rising use of educational technology in international schools
  • Growing overseas partnerships by international schools
  • Increasing focus on professional development of educators

Geographical Regions of K-12 International Schools market:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA

K-12 International Schools Market Segmentation by Curricula:

  • British curriculum
  • International Baccalaureate curriculum
  • Others
  • American curriculum

Key Leading Countries:

  • K-12 international schools market in UAE
  • K-12 international schools market in China
  • K-12 international schools market in India

The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends of K-12 International Schools market.

