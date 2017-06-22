World K-12 International Schools Market 2020 Outlook -Trends, Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Exhibits, Leading Countries & Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis

K-12 International Schools Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. K-12 International Schools Industry research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The K-12 International Schools market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of K-12 International Schools Industry. K-12 International Schools Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.48% by the period 2016-2020.
Key Vendors of K-12 International Schools Market:
- Cognita Schools
- GEMS Education
- Maple Leaf Educational Systems
- Nord Anglia Education
K-12 International Schools Market Drivers:
- Increase in enrollment of local students in international schools
- Rise in student mobility and internationalization of education
- Emergence of multinational corporations (MNCs) operating international schools
K-12 International Schools Market Challenges:
- Existence of stringent government regulations
- Shortage of quality teachers
- Capacity constraints limiting expansion of international schools
- Challenges arising in UK due to Brexit
K-12 International Schools Market Trends:
- Rising use of educational technology in international schools
- Growing overseas partnerships by international schools
- Increasing focus on professional development of educators
Geographical Regions of K-12 International Schools market:
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
K-12 International Schools Market Segmentation by Curricula:
- British curriculum
- International Baccalaureate curriculum
- Others
- American curriculum
Key Leading Countries:
- K-12 international schools market in UAE
- K-12 international schools market in China
- K-12 international schools market in India
The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends of K-12 International Schools market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of K-12 International Schools market before evaluating its feasibility.
