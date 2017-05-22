World Forging Market CAGR of 5.35% by 2017-2021: Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trend & Forecast

The Forging Market report provides an in-depth analysis with current and future trends to clarify the forthcoming investment in the market. Global Forging market report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges and trends with impact analysis. Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017–2021 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the Forging industry. Experts forecast Global Forging Market is expected to grow at 5.35% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.
Forging Market Drivers:
- Benefits of forging over casting
- Introduction of hybrid forging techniques
- Growing demand for renewable energy equipment
Forging Market Challenges:
- Increase in variable costs
- Lack of skilled labor in manufacturing sector
- Intense competition among vendors
Forging Market Trends:
- Developments in robotics to enhance forging operations
- Integration of IoT with forging technology
- Development of first-ever, all-in-one 3D printing, casting and forging technique
Global Forging Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and restraints for the key players & their impact.
Key Vendors of Forging Market:
- Alcoa
- ATI
- Bharat Forge
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- ThyssenKrupp
And many more…
Forging market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Forging manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Forging industry.
Geographical Regions of Forging Market:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Forging Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Forging industry.
Forging Market by Type:
- Closed Die Forging
- Open Die Forging
- Seamless Rings
Global Forging market report 2017-2021 explains in depth information about market development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Forging industry before evaluating its possibility.