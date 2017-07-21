Wind Power Casting Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2022

Wind Power Casting Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of wind power casting market. Wind Turbine Casting is the casting accessories used in the wind energy systems and equipment. Wind turbine castings including fan hub, fan base and gearbox casing and so on.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CASCO

Elyria&Hodge

CAST-FAB

VESTAS

SHW

SIMPLEX and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wind Power Casting in Global market, especially in North America, Wind Power Casting Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Wind Power Casting Market in Latin America, Wind Power Casting Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wind Power Hub

Pedestal

Gearbox Castings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

<1.0 MW

1.0-1.5MW

1.5-2.0MW

2.0-2.5MW

2.5-3.0MW

>=3.0MW

