Vein Illumination Device Market Outlook 2021: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors

Industry experts forecast the global Vein Illumination Device market to grow at a CAGR of 25.60% during the period 2017-2021

Venipuncture is a medical procedure usually performed to obtain vascular access for blood sampling. Obtaining vascular access is a challenging task for healthcare professionals. Increased stick attempts in vascular access procedures can cause inconvenience, discomfort, and pain in patients. Vein illumination devices are assistive devices that are widely used by medical practitioners globally. They are handheld models that are portable. These devices are increasingly gaining importance in the medical sector because they improve vascular access procedures. They are majorly used in North America and are gaining popularity worldwide.

Top Companies of Vein Illumination Device Market: AccuVein, Christie Medical Holdings, TransLite, Venoscope, Sharn Anesthesia

Vein Illumination Device Market Driver: Demographic factors driving the medical device industry.

Vein Illumination Device Market Challenge: Meeting regulatory compliances.

Vein Illumination Device Market Trend: Increasing adoption of medical devices

Geographical Segmentation of Vein Illumination Device Market: Americas, APAC, EMEA

