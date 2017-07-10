Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022

Vacuum Insulation Panel Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the Vacuum Insulation Panel market. A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 time’s lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Va-Q-Tec
- Panasonic
- LG Hausys
- KCC
- ThermoCor
- Porextherm and many others
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vacuum Insulation Panel in Global market, especially in North America, Vacuum Insulation Panel Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Vacuum Insulation Panel Market in Latin America, Vacuum Insulation Panel Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- Latin America, Middle and Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Precipitated silica Vacuum Insulation Panel
- Fumed silica Vacuum Insulation Panel
- Nanogel Vacuum Insulation Panel
- Glass fiber Vacuum Insulation Panel
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Building Material
- Home appliance and refrigeratory
- Other application
