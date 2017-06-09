USA: Wolverine Coil Spring Gifted ‘3-D Printer’ To Grand Rapids Public Schools

On 6th June 2017, Tuesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools and the Kent Intermediate School District viewing off the modern piece of technology gifted to their students by a local manufacturer. Students at Union High School will have the opportunity to use a 3-D printer for the first time, at the same time along with the student’s everyone belongs to the school said thanks to a Wolverine Coil Spring Co. Builders Exchange of Michigan donated the funds for a printer. The modern technology, a 3-D printer permits users to conceptualize, digitally design and then physically manufacture small pieces of plastic that can be used for a wide array of purposes. Instructor Mushing said, “It’s really awesome to see how creative they can be with this”. The cost of the printer at two high schools about $1,600 apiece.

The 3-D printer made by the parent company of Dremel, Bosch. The company offering an opportunity to bring high-quality, low-cost 3-D printers into schools as part of a nationwide educational effort to boost science, technology, engineering and math learning. Kent ISD Assistant Superintendent, Ron Koehler said, “This is a way to bridge the gap between businesses who want to inspire kids to pursue careers and schools who might not have the resources to be able to bring this to all of their students”. Ron Koehler added, “By creating these connections, we’re going to do a better job of helping all the kids in this school”. Koehler stated, “Frankly I don’t know those careers and it’s hard for our teachers because these kids will be taking jobs that we don’t even know exist today”. Further, he added, “Please connect. Sing up. Adopt a school and take the opportunity”. President of Wolverine Coil Spring company, Jay Dunwell said, “Getting involved with the schools and getting them excited about what opportunities”.