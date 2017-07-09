USA: Advanced Micro Devices Launches EPYC Processor

The Advances Micro Devices is a multinational semiconductor company based in California launches AMD EPYC 7000 series high-performance data center processors. A global ecosystem of server partners and AMD marked a new era in the data center. AMD develops computer processor and related technologies for business and consumer market but initially, the company manufactured its own processor. At the global launch event, the company was joined by multiple customers and partners, presenting a wide array of systems as well as performance demonstrations. AMD’s EPYC design noted as innovative as well as the record-setting design. EPYC has an unparalleled feature set with up to 32 high-performance “Zen” cores. EPYC processor delivers greater performance than the competition across a full range of integer, workloads and memory bandwidth. President and CEO at AMD, Mr. Lisa Su said, “With our EPYC family of processors, AMD is delivering industry-leading performance on critical enterprise, cloud, and machine intelligence workloads”.

Mr. Lisa Su added, “EPYC processors offer uncompromising performance for single-socket systems while scaling dual-socket server performance to new heights, outperforming the competition at every price point, we are proud to bring choice and innovation back to the data center with the strong support of our global ecosystem partners”. The world’s largest server manufacturers including Gigabyte, Inventec, Dell, Asus, Supermicro, Lenovo and so on introduced products based on AMD EPYC 7000-series processors. Big server operating system providers such as VMware, Red Hat, and Microsoft enhanced support for EPYC processor. Some key server hardware ecosystem partners including Mellanox, Samsung Electronics were also featured in EPYC-optimized platforms. EPYC-powered one-socket and two-socket systems achieved several record-setting server benchmarks. AMD EPYC scored higher than any other two-socket system score1 on SPECint_rate2006, One-Socket Server. The EPYC processors combine innovative security features also enterprise class reliability. The AMD EPYC has dedicated security hardware.