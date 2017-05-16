US Outdoor Furniture Market 2017-2021: Strategies, Consumption, Challenges, Opportunities, Revenue, Product Offering, Strength Analysis, New Entrant Challenges, & Forecast

US Outdoor Furniture Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Outdoor Furniture industry. The Outdoor Furniture Market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 3.95% during the years 2017-2021.

Outdoor Furniture Market Report Covered: Emerging market trends, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market share assessments for the regional and country level segments, Outdoor Furniture market report includes segmentation (By Type, By Applications, By End-Users, & More), key market players, and strategies in the market, detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants.

Outdoor Furniture Market Segmentation by: Product Category: furniture and accessories, grills and accessories, Patio heating products. Usage: Residential outdoor furniture, Office outdoor furniture. The Outdoor Furniture Market report delivers detailed study on the major drivers and challenges with respect to regions, key players & their impact. Drivers: Expanding product lines and innovation in design and materials, Growth in the US construction industry, including primary and secondary housing markets. Challenges: Longer replacement cycle of products leading to decreasing average annual furniture expenditure in the US, Criticality of inventory management, product sourcing, and supply chain management. Trends: Increasing demand for grilling products, Outdoor furniture products with multifunctional features, Growing adoption of eco-friendly furniture.

The Outdoor Furniture market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Outdoor Furniture industry. Key Vendors: Berkshire Hathaway, Brown Jordan International, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living, IKEA, Williams-Sonoma, and many more. The Outdoor Furniture Market report includes company share analysis for the major companies operating in this market by major regions.

The Outdoor Furniture market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the Outdoor Furniture market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Outdoor Furniture industry before evaluating its possibility.