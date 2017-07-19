US Infectious Disease Testing Market 2017 Growth Opportunities, Supply, Demand, Applications, Sales Analysis and Research Forecast Report to 2017-2022

The US Infectious Disease Testing Market to GROW at a CAGR of 5.81% over the period 2019.

US Infectious Disease Testing Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Infectious Disease Testing in the US Industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Infectious Disease Testing in the US globally.

Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Infectious diseases are one of the primary contributors to morbidity and mortality worldwide. According to the CDC, in the US there are more than 1.2 million people living with HIV infection and one in eight are unaware about their condition. In 2013, it was estimated that 47,352 Americans were diagnosed with HIV infection and in the same year 26,688 people were diagnosed with AIDS.

The US Infectious Disease Testing Market report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the US Infectious Disease Testing Market:

Abbott Diagnostics

Alere

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Other Prominent Vendors

Abaxis

Acon Laboratories

Avioq

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cavidi

The report provides a basic overview of the Infectious Disease Testing in the US industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key vendors, market drivers and market challenges. The US Infectious Disease Testing Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Report also presents Geographical Segmentation analysis of US Infectious Disease Testing Market of Americas, APAC, EMEA region.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global US Infectious Disease Testing Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

US Infectious Disease Testing Market Driver:

North America free trade agreement

US Infectious Disease Testing Market Challenge:

Medical device excise tax law

US Infectious Disease Testing Market Trend:

Development of innovative diagnostics initiatives

