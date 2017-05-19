Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Trends are (Growing acceptance of 3D printing technology, Emergence of alternative energy-powered UAVs, Growing demand for composite-based UAV landing gears)

The Global UAV Market to GROW at a CAGR of 12.7% during the period 2017-2021.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly referred as drones, are aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight is controlled either autonomously, or by an onboard computer, or by remote control from the ground or another vehicle. The large-sized remotely pilot aircraft (RPA) are powered by internal combustion engines, while relatively small UAVs are driven by electric motors. Such small electric-powered UAVs are mainly used for military and defense applications, as without combustion, they produce low sound and are, hence, found to be more suitable for spy missions.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the Growth prospects of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market for 2017-2021.

Key Vendors of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

AeroVironment

Boeing

DJI

Elbit Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Northrop Grumman

And many more…

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market manufacturers.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Regions of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report provides segmentation by Market Driver (Growth in global connected cars market), Market Challenge (Spectrum-management issues and SWaP challenges) and analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Trends are (Growing acceptance of 3D printing technology, Emergence of alternative energy-powered UAVs, Growing demand for composite-based UAV landing gears, Preference for indigenous military UAV development)

Key questions answered in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report:

List of Exhibits in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report:

Exhibit 01: Segmentation of global UAV market 2016-2021

Exhibit 02: Global UAV market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 03: Five forces analysis

Exhibit 04: Segmentation of global UAV market by application 2016 and 2021

Exhibit 05: Segmentation of global UAV market by application 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 06: Global defense UAV market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 07: Payload and subsystems breakups for defense UAVs in 2016

Exhibit 08: Global commercial and civil UAV market 2016-2021 ($ billions)

Exhibit 09: Segmentation of global UAV market by UAV type 2016

Exhibit 10: Global UAV market segmentation by geography 2016 and 2021

And continued….