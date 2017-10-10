United States Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market by Sales Growth, Price, Type, Application and Manufacturers

United States Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. United States Veno-Arterial ECMO System Industry research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

This report studies the Veno-Arterial ECMO System market. Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. Veno-Arterial ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since Veno-Arterial ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes: Medtronic, Maquet Holding, Sorin Group, Terumo, Xenios AG.

By Types, the United States Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market can be Split into: Portable Type, Fixed Type. By Applications, the United States Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market can be Split into: Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult.

Chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, for each state, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

