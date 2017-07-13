United States Pain Relief Patches Market 2017 Research Report – Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis to 2022

United States Pain Relief Patches Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Pain Relief Patches industry chain structure forecast until 2022. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Pain Relief Patches market.

United States Pain Relief Patches Market: Type wise segment: –

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Other

United States Pain Relief Patches Market: Applications wise segment: –

OTC

Rx

A pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc.

United States Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of United States Pain Relief Patches Market are:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Teikoku Seiyaku

