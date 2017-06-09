United States Insulin Pump Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

United States Insulin Pump Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Insulin Pump Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Insulin Pump Market.

Top Manufacturers of United States Insulin Pump Market are:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

SOOIL

Tandem Diabetes care

Insulet Corp

Valeritas

Microport

And more….

An Insulin Pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.

United States Insulin Pump Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

United States Insulin Pump Market: Type wise segment: –

Normal

Patch Pump

United States Insulin Pump Market: Applications wise segment: –

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

