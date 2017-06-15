United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market Report – Market Size, Professional Survey, Status, Share and Forecast 2017-2022

United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market.
United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market: Type wise segment: –
- Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)
- Direct Thrombin Inhibitor (DTI)
- Other
United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market: Applications wise segment: –
- VTE
- ACS/MI
- AF
- Other
The injectable anticoagulants include low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) agents (dalteparin [Fragmin?], enoxaparin [Lovenox?]) and factor Xa inhibitors (fondaparinux [Arixtra?]). In general, the injectable anticoagulants are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for prophylaxis and/or treatment of venous thromboembolism.
United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.
Top Manufacturers of United States Injectable Anticoagulants Market are:
- Sanofi
- Genentech (Roche)
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Pfizer
- The Medicines Company
- Aspen
- Otsuka
