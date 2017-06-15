United States Ginseng Extract Market 2017 – Outlook Trends, Growth Factors, Top Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Forecasts to 2022

United States Ginseng Extract Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Ginseng Extract Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Ginseng Extract Market.

United States Ginseng Extract Market: Type wise segment: –

Cappsule

Tablet

Powder

Other

United States Ginseng Extract Market: Applications wise segment: –

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives

Others

Ginseng is a plant characterized by a fleshy root and a single stalk with green oval-shaped leaves. It is a perennial plant that can live more than a century. Ginseng is typically derived from the root of this plant. As an herbal supplement, the extract has long been prized for its reputation of having anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antioxidant properties. It is also used in the homeopathic treatment of conditions, including depression, stress, low libido, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

United States Ginseng Extract Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of United States Ginseng Extract Market are:

Boots

Orkla Health

Pharmaton

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Ginsana

NATURE ESSENTIAL

Oxford Vitality

Ortis

And more…

