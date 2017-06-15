United States Dunaliella Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

United States Dunaliella Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Dunaliella Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Dunaliella Market.

United States Dunaliella Market: Type wise segment: –

Dunaliella Salina

Dunaliella Bardawil

Other Source

United States Dunaliella Market: Applications wise segment: –

Human health dietary supplements

Functional and superfood blends

Nutrient-rich animal feed

Cosmetics

Pigments and Dyes

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 μm wide and 6-15 μm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid. Hence, it is university acknowledged of the commercial value. Dunaliella Salina is the main kind of dunaliella traded in market with the form of powdered drying dunaliella salina.

United States Dunaliella Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of United States Dunaliella Market are:

NutriMed Group

Evolutionary Health

Gong BIH

Plankton Australia Pty Ltd

Nutra-Kol

Parry bio

