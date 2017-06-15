United States Computed Tomography System Market Report – Market Size, Professional Survey, Status, Share and Forecast 2017-2022

United States Computed Tomography System Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Computed Tomography System Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Computed Tomography System Market.

United States Computed Tomography System Market: Type wise segment: –

2S Spiral Scan CT

16S Spiral Scan CT

64S Spiral Scan CT

128S Spiral Scan CT

256S Spiral Scan CT

Others

United States Computed Tomography System Market: Applications wise segment: –

Head

Lungs

Pulmonary angiogram

Cardiac

Abdominal and pelvic

Extremities

Others

Computed tomography (CT) imaging, also known as “”CAT scanning”” (Computerized Axial Tomography), provides a different form of imaging known as cross-sectional imaging. Medical imaging is the most common application of X-ray CT. Its cross-sectional images are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in various medical disciplines.

United States Computed Tomography System Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of United States Computed Tomography System Market are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Shimadzu

Hitachi

NeuroLogica

Neusoft Medical

Shenzhen Anke High-tech

And more…

