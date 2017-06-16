United States Bone Sonometers Market 2017 Trend Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2022- Market Research Report

United States Bone Sonometers Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Bone Sonometers Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Bone Sonometers Market.

Top Manufacturers of United States Bone Sonometers Market are:

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Furuno Electric

Osteosys

DMS

Swissray (Norland)

BeamMed

Scanflex Healthcare (Demetech AB)

And more…

A bone sonometer is a device that transmits ultrasound energy into the human body to measure acoustic properties of bone that indicate overall bone health and fracture risk. A bone densitometer is a device intended for medical purposes to measure bone density and mineral content by X-ray or gamma ray transmission measurements through the bone and adjacent tissues. The primary components of the device are a voltage generator, a transmitting transducer, a receiving transducer, and hardware and software for reception and processing of the received ultrasonic and rays signal.

United States Bone Sonometers Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

United States Bone Sonometers Market: Type wise segment: –

DEXA

Ultrasound

Other

United States Bone Sonometers Market: Applications wise segment: –

Hospital

Clinic

Health Center

Other

