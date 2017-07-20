United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2017 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2021

United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market.
United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market: Type wise segment: –
- Single Roller Pump HLM
- Double Roller Pump HLM
United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Cardiac Surgery
- Lung Transplant Operation
- Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
- Other
Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the “pump”, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.
United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Segment by Regions:
- California
- Texas
- New York
- Florida
- Illinois
Top Manufacturers of United States Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market are:
- LivaNova (Sorin)
- Getinge (Maquet)
- Medtronic
- Terumo CV Group
- Braile Biomedica
- Tianjin Medical
