United States Anticoagulants Market 2017 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2021

United States Anticoagulants Market: Type wise segment: –

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others

United States Anticoagulants Market: Applications wise segment: –

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Other

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

United States Anticoagulants Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.

Top Manufacturers of United States Anticoagulants Market are:

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

