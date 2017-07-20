Two-Factor Authentication Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2021

Global Two-Factor Authentication Market Research Report 2017-2021, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Two-Factor Authentication Market to Grow at 23.57% CAGR during the Period 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Data security is a primary concern for enterprises, government organizations, and individuals. The popular methods for protecting sensitive data and assets include identity badges, numeric keypads, and PINs. However, these verification methods are vulnerable to hacking attempts. The advanced 2FA solutions prevent data breach by using verification techniques like hardware OTP authentication, smart card-based authentication, phone-based authentication, and biometrics. The 2FA solutions require two types of credentials to verify a person’s identity or a transaction. This creates an additional layer of security that makes it difficult for an unauthorized person to access a database or computing device. The surge in online transactions through mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, for banking and e-commerce, has increased the urgency for 2FA.

Leading Key Vendors of Two-Factor Authentication Market:

Entrust

Gemalto

RSA Security

SecurEnvoy

Other prominent vendors are:

Authenex

Authentify

Authy

and more

Highlights of Report:

Increase in volume of online transactions To Drive Two-Factor Authentication Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Two-Factor Authentication Industry.

Growing adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes Is Trending For Two-Factor Authentication Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 72 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Two-Factor Authentication manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Two-Factor Authentication Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2017-2021. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

The report provides in depth research of the Two-Factor Authentication industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2017-2021 market development trends along with providing Two-Factor Authentication market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Two-Factor Authentication market before evaluating its feasibility. The Two-Factor Authentication market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

