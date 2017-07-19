Two-Factor Authentication Market 2017 Top Key Players, Driver, Outlook, Growth, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Research Forecast Report to 2022

Global Two-Factor Authentication Market latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure forecast until 2021. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Two-Factor Authentication market. Report analysts forecast the global Two-Factor Authentication to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Two-Factor Authentication Market: Driving factors: – Increase in volume of online transactions

Two-Factor Authentication Market: Challenges: – Lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries

Two-Factor Authentication Market: Trends: – Growing adoption of unified platforms for authentication purposes

Two-Factor Authentication Market Segment by Regions mainly contain Americas, APAC and EMEA with Leading Key vendors Entrust, Gemalto, RSA Security, SecurEnvoy, VASCO Data Security International, and many Other prominent vendors.

The advanced 2FA solutions prevent data breach by using verification techniques like hardware OTP authentication, smart card-based authentication, phone-based authentication, and biometrics. The 2FA solutions require two types of credentials to verify a person’s identity or a transaction.

