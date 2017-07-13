Tuberculin Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2022

Tuberculin Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Tuberculin market. Tuberculin, also known as purified protein derivative is a combination of proteins that are used in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This use is referred to as the tuberculin skin test and is recommended only for those at high risk. Injection is done into the skin. After 48 to 72 hours if there is more than a five to ten millimeter area of swelling the test is considered positive.

Top Manufacturers covered in Tuberculin Market reports are Sanofi Pasteur, Zoetis, Par Sterile, SSI, Japan BCG, Thermo Fisher, Sanroad Biological, CNBG.

After the basic information, the Tuberculin Market report sheds light on the production. By Product Type Analysis the Tuberculin Market is Segmented into: PPD-S, PPD RT23, Others. By Applications Analysis Tuberculin Market is Segmented into: Human Use, Animal Use.

Major Regions covered in the Tuberculin Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

