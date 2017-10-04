Trend Expected to Guide Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market from 2017-2022: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market. A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

Top Manufacturers covered in Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market reports are: Herrenknecht, CRTG, CRCHI, Robbins, Tianhe, LNSS, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, IHI, Terratec, SELI

Production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. By Product Type Analysis the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market is Segmented into: Soft Ground TBMs, Hard Rock TBMs,Market Analysis Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market By Applications Segmented into: City Rail System, Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, Others

Major Regions covered in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market report include: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

