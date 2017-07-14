Top 200 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Companies Worldwide 2017 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2021

The Global Top 200 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Manufacturers of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Industry.

Note: Most people will be aware of some of the Major Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies such as Abaxis, Inc., Alere Inc., Axon Lab AG and HemoCue AB but this report looks at all 200 of the top companies – companies like:

– Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. – Headquartered in Medford, New York, United States, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) develops, manufactures, licenses and markets point-of-care diagnostic tests and technology for the detection of infectious diseases. The Company’s Dual Path Platform (DPP®) technology is providing it with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products. On November 3, 2015 Chembio announced plans to commercialise multiple combination DPP® Malaria Assays to identify plasmodium falciparum and other plasmodium infections. Founded in 1985, Chembio had revenues of $U.S. 27.6 million in 2014. It currently has 166 employees and is led by John J. Sperzel, Chief Executive Officer.

– Electra-Box Diagnostica AB – Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Electra-Box Diagnostica AB imports point-of-care instruments and tests from Alere Inc., ArcDia International Oy Ltd., bioMérieux SA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, OPTI Medical Systems, Inc., ORGENTEC Diagnostika GmbH, Preventis GmbH and Trinity Biotech Plc and sells them into each of the Nordic countries; Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, as well as Estonia. The Company was founded in 1988 and is led by Annika Karlén, CEO.

Some Important Factors of Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies Worldwide:

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc sold over 18,000 point-of-care analysers in 2014.

Marcel van Kasteel is Vice President & General Manager at Philips Handheld Diagnostics.

Trinity Biotech plc’s point-of-care revenues increased from $19.8m in 2013 to $20.0m in 2014, which represents an increase of 1.4%.

Micronics, Inc., a leading developer of near-patient point-of-care in vitro diagnostic products, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

Una Health Ltd., the fastest growing diagnostic distributor in the United Kingdom, specialises in bringing innovative point-of-care devices to the market.

BHR Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. works with leading global manufacturers to bring point-of-care medical diagnostics in six major fields; allergy, cardiovascular, diabetes, female health, gastrointestinal and haematology to the Indian market.

Beam International Inc. supplies over 80% of Taiwan’s hospitals and medical centres with point-of-care testing products from leading international manufactures.

