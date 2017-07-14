Top 100 U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Market 2017 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2021

The Global Top 100 U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies latest research report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Manufacturers of Global Top 100 U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Industry.

Note: Most people will be aware of some of The Major U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies such as ACON Laboratories, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Quidel Corporation

but this major new report looks at all 100 of the top companies – companies like –

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. – GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems that detect and measure DNA and RNA targets to diagnose disease and optimize patient treatment. The Company’s XT-8® system is designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact, easy-to-use workstation and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. As of December 31, 2015, GenMark had an installed base of 633 XT-8® systems, or placements, with their customers. In June, 2016, the Company achieved the CE Mark for its ePlex sample-to-answer multiplex molecular diagnostics System and ePlex Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel. GenMark is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, United States, had annual revenue of $39.4 million in 2015 and has 233 employees. The Company is led by Hany Massarany, President And Chief Executive Officer.

Some Important Factors of U.S. In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies

Nova Biomedical is the largest privately owned in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States.

As of December 31, 2015, Exact Sciences Corporation had 677 full-time employees.

Sandy Athenson is Vice President & General Manager, Transfusion Diagnostics at Immucor, Inc..

In August, 2016, Alere Inc. received FDA Clearance for its Alere™ i RSV test, the first rapid molecular test that can be used at the point-of-care to detect RSV infection in 13 minutes or less.

As of December 31, 2015, more than 19,000 physicians in over 70 countries had ordered Oncotype DX gene expression tests from Genomic Health, Inc. which have been used to guide treatment decisions for more than 600,000 cancer patients worldwide.

In January, 2016, Banyan Biomarkers, Inc. and Royal Philips announced that they had entered into a multi-year joint development agreement to develop and commercialise a new handheld blood test to detect and evaluate mild traumatic brain injury at the point-of-care.

For the year ended December 31, 2015, Cepheid reported revenue of $538.6 million.

