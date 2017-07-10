Tin Market Research Study including Trends by Types and Applications, Growth Analysis of Top Companies & Forecasts Report 2017-2022

Tin Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the tin market. Tin is a malleable, ductile and highly crystalline silvery-white metal. When refined, it is a silvery-white metal known for its resistance to corrosion and its ability to coat other metals. It is most commonly used as a plating on the steel sheets used to form cans for food containers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • Yunnan Tin
  • MSC
  • PT Timah
  • Minsur
  • Thaisarco
  • Yunnan Chengfeng and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tin in Global market, especially in North America, Tin Market in Europe and Asia-Pacific, Tin Market in Latin America, Tin Market in Middle and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • Latin America, Middle and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

  • Pyrogenic Process
  • Electrolytic Process
  • Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Solder
  • Tinplate
  • Chemicals
  • Brass & bronze
  • Float glass
  • Others

