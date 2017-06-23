Thoracic Catheters Market Report 2017 Overview, Size, Technology and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2021

Thoracic Catheters Market Latest Research Report provides in-depth analysis of definitions, classifications, applications and Thoracic Catheters Market chain structure forecast until 2022. The Report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Thoracic Catheters Market.
Thoracic Catheters Market: Type wise segment: –
- Catheter
- Analog
- Digital
Thoracic Catheters Market: Applications wise segment: –
- Pneumothorax
- Pleural Effusion
- Other
Thoracic catheter is a flexible plastic tube that is inserted through the chest wall and into the pleural space or mediastinum. It is used to remove air (pneumothorax) or fluid (pleural effusion, blood, chyle), or pus (empyema) from the intrathoracic space. It is also known as a Bülau drain or an intercostal catheter.
Thoracic Catheters Market Segment by Regions mainly contain United States, Canada and Mexico.
Top Manufacturers of Thoracic Catheters Market are:
- Medtronic
- Teleflex
- Smiths Medical
- Atrium
- Medela
- Redax
- Atmos
- Sorin
And more…
