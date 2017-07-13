Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2020

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market to Grow 35% market share during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Research analyst’s estimate, telecom cloud billing services reached a market size of USD 2.3 billion in 2014. The market is dominated by prepaid subscribers with close to 79% of GSM subscribers using these services. Most telecom operators cater to the requirements of this market. Currently, many telecom service providers are adopting a customer-centric business model to increase their prepaid customer base. As a result, they are combining multiple services and offering bundled services based on individual requirements.

Such business models require real-time billing for every individual service usage. Because of the customer-centric approach, the demand for bundled services is increasing rapidly in the prepaid customer segment. The market is experiencing the growing prevalence of many operation support systems (OSS)/ and business support systems (BSS) solutions that accommodate multiple services and a large subscriber base for real-time and online billing processes. As per the market forecast, most telecom operators are likely to shift to an online billing process for bill generation and payment receipt during the forecast period.

Leading Key Vendors of Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market:

Amdocs

CSC

CGI

NetCracker

Oracle

Revenue generated from the sale of cloud billing services, that include subscription and update charges. The revenue from the following segments is considered:

Embedded billing

Convergent billing

D2C billing

Prepaid billing

Post-paid billing

This research report spread over 79 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Telecom Cloud Billing Services manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Telecom Cloud Billing Services Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Telecom Cloud Billing Services market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Telecom Cloud Billing Services industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Telecom Cloud Billing Services market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Telecom Cloud Billing Services market before evaluating its feasibility. The Telecom Cloud Billing Services market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

