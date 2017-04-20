Tahini Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2022

Tahini Market analysis is provided for united states market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Tahini market. Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Get Sample PDF of Tahini Market Report @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 10588378

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haitoglou Bros

Prince Tahini

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Dipasa

O. Ghandour & Sons

Sesajal

Mounir Bissat and many others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tahini market in United States. This Tahini market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, type and application.

Tahini Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts and Companies Mentioned in Tahini Market Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/ 10588378

Tahini Market Segment by Type, covers

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Tahini Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Others

Key questions answered in the report: