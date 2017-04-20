Tahini Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2022

Tahini Market analysis is provided for united states market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Tahini market. Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Haitoglou Bros
- Prince Tahini
- Al Wadi Al Akhdar
- Dipasa
- O. Ghandour & Sons
- Sesajal
- Mounir Bissat and many others
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Tahini market in United States. This Tahini market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, type and application.
Tahini Market Segment by Countries, covering
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Tahini Market Segment by Type, covers
- Hulled Tahini
- Unhulled Tahini
Tahini Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Paste & Spreads
- Halva & Other Sweets
- Sauces & Dips
- Others
Key questions answered in the report:
- What will the market growth rate of Tahini market in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the united states Tahini market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Tahini market?
- Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Tahini market?
- Who are the key vendors in Tahini market space?
- What are the Tahini market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the united states Tahini market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Tahini market?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Tahini market?
- What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Tahini market?