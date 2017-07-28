Synchrophasor Market in North America Overview by Trend, Challenges, Drivers and applications Forecast to 2022

Synchrophasor Market in North America analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of the North America Synchrophasor market. North America Synchrophasor Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection. This North America Synchrophasor market report of 122 Pages speaks about the manufacturing process analysed thoroughly with respect four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of whole North America Synchrophasor industry.

Market Segment by Manufacturers includes ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens Energy, State Grid Corporation of China, Beijing Sifang Automation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, NR Electric, Arbiter Systems, Vizimax, Macrodyne. And many more. Market Segment by Type includes Type 1, Type 2. Market Segment by Applications includes Power Station, Transforming Station, Others.

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the North America Synchrophasor in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Highlights of Global North America Synchrophasor Market Research Report: To show the North America Synchrophasor market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application. North America Synchrophasor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022. Describe North America Synchrophasor Market Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force. Analyse the top manufacturers of North America Synchrophasor Industry, with sales, revenue, and price. Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share of North America Synchrophasor Market. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of North America Synchrophasor Industry, for each region. Analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Describe North America Synchrophasor Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

