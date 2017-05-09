Surge Protection Devices Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2021

Global Surge Protection Devices Market report provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The market report assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Surge Protection Devices industry.

Major Key Companies of Surge Protection Devices Market are: ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), and Eaton Corporation, Plc. (Ireland) and Others.

Surge Protection Devices Market Split by Type (Hard-Wired, Plug-In, and Line Cord), Discharge Current (Below 10 kA, 10 kAâ€“25 kA, and above 25 kA), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential). The surge protection devices market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.06 billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.47%, from 2017 to 2022. The global market is set to witness significant growth due to growing demand for protection systems for electronic devices, power quality issues, a rise in alternative energy programs, and cost escalation due to frequent equipment failures. Although some cost bearing constraints in the installation of surge protection devices are being observed, emerging economies are expected to create better opportunities for the surge protection devices market. Poor design parameters and misleading assumptions, inappropriate testing, and safety issues are expected to be major challenges for growth in the surge protection devices market.

With regard to the type segment, the plug-in SPD segment is expected to constitute the largest market by 2022. Plug-in surge protection devices primarily consist of DIN rail type mounting as well as other form factor SPDs without extension cords. These surge protection devices are designed to be installed at the service entrances of facilities, typically on the main switchboards, or close to sensitive equipment in facilities without lightning protection systems. Plug-in SPDs are suitable for installation at the origin of the network, in intermediate panels, and by the terminal equipment, protecting from indirect lightning strikes. They may require external overcurrent protection or the same may be included within the SPD. Due to its application at various end-user points, demand for plug-in SPDs is the highest among all types of SPDs and the segment is expected to dominate the market by 2022.

The surge protection devices market is projected to grow faster in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region is moving towards clean energy on a large scale in order to meet its growing energy needs in an efficient way. India, China, and Singapore are some of the potential growing markets in the power and utilities sector. Also, Asia-Pacific offered the biggest potential gains for foreign direct investment, and attracted 45% of all capital investment, globally, in 2015. Increased investments in modernizing infrastructure and urbanizing populations, especially in developing economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific surge protection device market. The Chinese market was, by far, the largest in the world in terms of infrastructure development in 2015. A rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities that include distribution grid automation, smart meters, and demand response systems in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia would create opportunities for the surge protection devices market.