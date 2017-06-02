Stem Cell Therapies Market Report – Market Analysis, Development Trends and R&D Landscape

Stem Cell Therapies Market provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global stem cell therapy sector with a particular focus on the technological, competitive and R&D landscape. Along extensive secondary research efforts, GBI research conducted a targeted industry survey of experts and key opinion leaders in the stem cell therapies field to gather opinions on the global trends and future commercial prospects of the stem cell therapies market.

Stem cell therapies are one of the largest segments of the regenerative medicine market, even when non-therapeutic applications of stem cells are excluded. This rapidly growing sector offers a number of opportunities to both biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies seeking to diversify away from traditional pharmacological compositions and towards a more therapeutic approach, similar to the successful arrival of targeted biologic therapies before the turn of the century.

Results from our secondary research efforts and proprietary industry survey have been integrated and triangulated with our own analytical views to create a cohesive, insightful and objective assessment, examining the current state of the stem cell therapies market and its future commercial prospects

Stem Cell Therapies Market Scope:

What are the most pertinent commercial trends in the stem cell therapies market?

What have been the key milestones in stem cell research since the 1900s?

What can be learned from the stem cell therapies that have already reached the market?

What are the most important factors contributing to growth in the stem cell therapy market?

What are the most important factors restraining stem cell therapy market growth?

What are the most important factors that have had a negative impact on funding and investment for stem cell research?

Which therapeutic areas have the largest volume of stem cell therapies in development?

Which therapeutic areas will see the highest number of stem cell therapies commercialized over the next decade?

What will be the most commercially viable types of adult stem cells over the next decade?

What are the most important manufacturing challenges in the process of developing cell therapies from stem cells?

How important is overcoming ethical issues to the commercial success of stem cell therapies?

What are the most important ethical challenges in the stem cell therapy market?

