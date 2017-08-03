Steel Framing Market Report Includes Industry Analysis and Growth by 2022 Global Market with Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast

The report Steel Framing Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Steel Framing Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Steel Framing Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Steel Framing Market Report : Steel frame is a building technique with a “skeleton frame” of vertical steel columns and horizontal I-beams, constructed in a rectangular grid to support the floors, roof and walls of a building which are all attached to the frame. The development of this technique made the construction of the skyscraper possible.

Steel Framing Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Keymark Enterprises, LLC

Aegis Metal Framing

The Steel Framing Company

Voestalpine Metsec Plc

Hadley Group

Quail Run Building Materials, Inc.

ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Steel Framing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Steel Framing Market Segment by Type, covers :

Clear-Span Rigid Frame Structure

The Modular Structural Frame

Single Slope Frame Style

Others

Steel Framing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Construction & Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

Scope of the Steel Framing Market Report: This report focuses on the Steel Framing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

