Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Industry Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Restraints to 2021

Industry experts forecast the global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during the period 2017-2021

Soy protein is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Soy protein is generally regarded as being concentrated in protein bodies, which are estimated to contain at least 60%-70% of the total soybean protein. Milk protein is isolated from milk, which contains around 35%-90% of protein bodies.

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation by Product:Global soy protein ingredients market, Global milk protein ingredients market

Top Companies of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market:Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Arla Foods, DuPont (DowDuPont), FrieslandCampina DMV

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Driver: Rising awareness about health benefits of soy-based foods

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Challenge: Negative image of soy food products

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Trend: New product launches

Geographical Segmentation of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market:Americas, APAC, EMEA

