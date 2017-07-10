Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Shows Expected Trend to Guide from 2017-2022 with Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The report Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Research highlights key dynamics of Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Report : Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride.

Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Solvay, Loba Feinchemie AG, CM Fine Chemical, Chemos GmbH, Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua, Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology, Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma, Beyond Industries

Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Global (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Segment by Type, covers : Purity≥98%, 96%≤Purity≤98%, Purity≤ 96%

Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into : Solvent, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Others,

Scope of the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Report:This report focuses on the Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) in Global market, especially in Global, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

