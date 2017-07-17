Solid-State Laser Market Report 2016: Business Segmentation By Revenue And Market Structure Forecast 2020

Global Solid-State Laser Market Research Report 2016-2020, is structured with comprehensive market analysis and industry expert’s recommendations. Analysts Forecast Global Solid-State Laser Market to Grow at 1.3 % CAGR during the Period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents in-depth research of the market by key vendor landscape, way of study, synthesis, and summary of data from various sources.

Description:

Solid-state lasers contain the active laser medium, which is a solid that contains glasses or crystals pumped with rare earth elements. Solid-state lasers are preferred over other lasers such as excimer lasers because they are more reliable, efficient, robust, and easier to operate. They are used for cutting and welding in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and telecommunication. Their superior performance, compact size, high output power, and durability have led to increased demand for solid-state lasers across several industries.

Leading Key Vendors of Solid-State Laser Market:

Coherent

Rofin-Sinar Technologies

Trumpf

Other prominent vendors are:

EKSPLA

JDS Uniphase

Jenoptik

Laserglow Technologies

Photonics Industries

and more.

Highlights of Report:

Usage in healthcare industry To Drive Solid-State Laser Market For Increasing Market Share Rapidly.

Increasing adoption of fiber lasers Is The Challenge To Face For Key Vendors of Solid-State Laser Industry.

Increase in number of mergers and acquisitions Is Trending For Solid-State Laser Market With Its Impact On Global Industry.

This research report spread over 51 Pages including table of contents provides key statistics on the market status of the Solid-State Laser manufacturers as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested. Solid-State Laser Industry Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Market for 2016-2020. Overall Market Regional analysis contain America, APAC and EMEA.

Major Exhibits mentioned in Solid-State Laser market report:

Five forces analysis

Product offerings

Recent developments

Business revenue (% share)

Application (millions of units)

And continued

The report provides in depth research of the Solid-State Laser industry including definitions, segmentation, applications, key players, market drivers and market challenges. The report then estimates 2016-2020 market development trends along with providing Solid-State Laser market analysis for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Solid-State Laser market before evaluating its feasibility. The Solid-State Laser market report also presents the growth prospects and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies operating in the market.

